Lori Vallow Daybell Trial continues for the second day

sketches by Lisa Cheney
Posted at 7:58 AM, Apr 11, 2023
BOISE, Idaho — The trial of Lori Vallow Daybell continues Tuesday, in Ada County.

The prosecution is expected to call a big witness to the stand; the lead detective on the case from the Rexburg Police Department.

One day one of the trial, prosecutors called to the stand Kay Woodcock, the grandmother of JJ Vallow, and Brandon Boudreaux, who was once married to Lori's niece.

Fremont County Prosecutor Lindsay Blake said in opening statements that the case is about money, power and sex.

Defense Attorney Jim Archibald detailed how the prosecution can't prove anything beyond a reasonable doubt.

