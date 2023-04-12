Detective expected to return to the stand

BOISE, Idaho — Detective Ray Hermosillo with the Rexburg Police Department is expected to take the stand Wednesday, for the third day of the Lori Vallow Daybell Trial.

Hermosillo shared gruesome testimony on Tuesday. Larry Woodcock, JJ Vallow's grandfather, sobbed in the courtroom, while defense attorneys for Lori Vallow Daybell asked on her behalf to be removed from the courtroom. Ultimately, Judge Steven Boyce denied that request, and she is expected to be in the courtroom this morning.

The prosecution is now expected to focus on the death of Chad Daybell's former wife, Tammy Daybell, whose death prosecuting attorney Lindsey Blake says was asphyxiation, according to a Utah medical examiner.