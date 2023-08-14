Ammon Bundy's assets in question in latest St. Luke's civil lawsuit

EMMETT, Idaho — Ammon Bundy appeared in Gem County court Monday where a judge issued a temporary restraining order at the request of St. Luke's attorneys. It essentially prohibits Bundy from selling, transferring, or even giving away any real estate he owns while awaiting a more formal hearing in two weeks as part of a new civil lawsuit accusing Bundy of fraud.

The order also caps Bundy's weekly expenses for the next two weeks at $5,000, not including any pre-existing standard monthly bills.

RELATED | Ammon Bundy leaves jail after posting bond

On Friday, St. Luke's Heath System filed the new complaint against Ammon Bundy, his wife, the People's Rights Network, and White Barn Enterprises, requesting a jury trial for Bundy's avoidance of paying monies owed, a collective $52 million with fellow defendants, as was awarded to the health system parties by a jury in July 2023.

It all stems back to the March 2022 protests over a child protection case involving the infant grandson of Diego Rodriguez, a close friend of Ammon Bundy. The pair called on supporters to protest at St. Luke's and publically accused the health system of kidnapping. Ultimately, it temporarily shut down hospital operations and lead to the initial defamation lawsuit in which a jury decided Bundy, the People's Rights Network, and his gubernatorial campaign owed the health system a combined $26 million in damages.

RELATED | Bundy, defendants to pay over $50 million in damages after lawsuit with St. Luke's

Attorneys appearing Monday via zoom on behalf of St. Luke's allege Bundy purposely and "obviously fraudulently" transferred his assets to avoid paying the plaintiffs as ordered by the court. Attorneys said Bundy "made it easy for them" since he posted several public videos over the course of a few months where Bundy claimed he was going to purposely make it difficult for St. Luke's to track down his finances.

Documents allege Bundy's Emmett property is valued at more than $1 million but amid the St. Luke's defamation lawsuit, he sold the property to White Barn Enterprises LLC for $250,000. The company, managed by Bundy's close associate Aaron Welling, is also listed as a defendant in the new civil suit.

Outside the courthouse Monday, Bundy told Idaho News 6 he has no intention of paying St. Luke's and says all his financial actions and transfers were done legally.

The next hearing on this matter is set for August 28 at 1:00 p.m. at the Gem County Courthouse.