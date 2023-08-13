Ammon Bundy leaves jail after posting bond

Gem County Jail has reported that Former Idaho Gubernatorial Candidate Ammon Bundy was released early on August 13 after posting his $10,000 bond.

This follows Bundy's arrest at a fundraiser for Emmett High School football on August 11.

Ammon was arrested this evening at his son's football banquet.

Gather at Gem County Sheriff's office in Emmett if you can!

We believe he is at the Gem County Jail. Please, if you can’t make it, start making calls complaining about this continued harassment of such a wonderful… pic.twitter.com/opJMrNh6MY — Ammon Bundy (@RealABundy) August 12, 2023

RELATED | Ammon Bundy arrested at an Emmett High School football fundraiser

From here, Bundy is set to make an appearance in court. Though we don't yet know when we can expect Bundy's appearance to be in Ada County.

This is a developing story.