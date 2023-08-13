Watch Now
News

Actions

Ammon Bundy leaves jail after posting bond

Ammon Bundy
Idaho News 6
Ammon Bundy
Posted at 1:07 PM, Aug 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-13 16:20:43-04

Gem County Jail has reported that Former Idaho Gubernatorial Candidate Ammon Bundy was released early on August 13 after posting his $10,000 bond.

This follows Bundy's arrest at a fundraiser for Emmett High School football on August 11.

RELATED | Ammon Bundy arrested at an Emmett High School football fundraiser

From here, Bundy is set to make an appearance in court. Though we don't yet know when we can expect Bundy's appearance to be in Ada County.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light