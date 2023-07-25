Bundy, defendants to pay over $50 million in damages after lawsuit with St. Luke's

BOISE, Idaho — The jury has reached its decision in the civil case between controversial political activist Ammon Bundy and St. Luke's Hospital in Meridian with a ruling in favor of the Idaho hospital.

The jury settled on a total of $26.5 million in compensatory damages and $25.8 million in punitive damages, surpassing the $16 million minimum St. Luke's attorney Erik Stidham estimated would be fair in the case.

RELATED | The latest on the Bundy trial

The case relates to protests that Bundy orchestrated outside of St. Luke's Hospital in March of 2022. The demonstrations came as a response to the separation of a child in need of medical attention from his family by police. Officers found the child in "imminent danger" after his family had been unresponsive to medical professionals reaching out.

Bundy worked with others to organize protests outside of the hospital, drawing attention to what he believed to be a violation of parental rights. Bundy was arrested on March 12, 2022, for trespassing after refusing to leave the hospital grounds, igniting more protests from Bundy and his supporters which culminated in a hospital lockdown on March 15.

Prosecutors representing St. Luke's say that the protests outside of the hospital presented a dangerous environment to employees and patients, and forced them to shut down some vital services.

The protests cost the hospital an estimated $1.5 million, including the cost of private security who were called in to ensure the safety of healthcare professionals and patients.

