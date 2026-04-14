America 250: Idaho's famous finger steaks origin story has a new player who claims to own the real recipe

BOISE, Idaho — Each week for America 250, Idaho News 6 is shining a spotlight on something uniquely Idaho.

And when it comes to food, everyone already knows Idaho is synonymous with the potato. But what goes better with potatoes than meat?

WATCH: Getting to the bottom of the Finger Steak origin story

America 250: Idaho's famous finger steaks

Finger steaks, a popular Idaho bar food staple, are said to have been first cooked at Boise's Torch Drive-In— back when it was just a restaurant.

From there, the breaded steak bites gained national notoriety.

Legend has it that a former forest service worker and chef named Milo Bybee created the recipe. However, nobody has been able to confirm the claim.

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Bob Tinker, who works as the General Manager for Lindy’s on Chinden Blvd., grew up on finger steaks.

When asked how often he'd eat finger steaks while growing up, Tinker replied, "A couple times a week."

For years, Tinker has served up his own unique take on finger steaks, but his recipe remains a secret.

Meanwhile, Stacy Ann Fitzgerald, who is not a chef, said she has the original recipe, and this is it.

Idaho News 6

"The recipe is right on top— finger steaks— that’s my grandma's writing and the rest is my grandfather's writing,” said Fitzgerald, who used to work as a certified surgical technician.

Fitzgerald says she didn’t even know about the recipe until her mom got sick.

“When my mom got unexpectedly ill, she said, ’Don’t forget, don’t ever give it away,'“ explained Fitzgerald of the recipe card.

Fitzgerald said her grandfather, Lawrence Lamar Gwin, worked at the Torch around the time finger steaks emerged as a favorite neighborhood dish.

His writing is included on the recipe card that's been passed down for generations.

Fitzgerald told Idaho New 6 that the only proof that she has to confirm the recipe's originality is that two generations of her family have urged family members on their deathbeds to guard the recipe card carefully.

“All I have is— all these promises to never give it away,” added Fitzgerald.

After her mother passed, she ultimately found the recipe card in her mother's safe, which she said includes ingredients not used in any other recipe.

“My grandfather coveted this recipe,” she said.

So, now that Fitzgerald has it, what does she want to do with the recipe?

“I would love to share it with the community. I don’t want to go promote it and sell it, but I think it needs to be celebrated,” said Fitzgerald.

While there are lots of people in the Treasure Valley who claim to have insider knowledge regarding the original finger steaks recipe, does it really matter when the idea and all its variations are so delicious to begin with?

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