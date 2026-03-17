MERIDIAN, Idaho — Tucked along Eagle Road just south of Fairview Avenue, The Harp Irish Pub offers what its owner calls a slice of Ireland in the Treasure Valley — complete with traditional food, Irish drinks and a strong sense of community.

WATCH | Get a glimpse inside The Harp Irish Pub!

Made in Idaho: The Harp Irish Pub and Eatery

The locally owned, family-run pub opened in 2019 under owner Jamie Deal and has since built a loyal following with events like trivia nights, live music and Irish-inspired cuisine.

“They have the best selection of local beers,” said Dave, who says he travels often from Horseshoe Bend to visit the pub.

Deal said one detail that sets the business apart is a daily homemade staple prepared the traditional way.

“My mom gets up every morning and makes Irish soda bread from scratch every day, and I don’t know what other places are doing that,” Deal said.

St. Patrick’s Day weekend is typically the busiest time of the year, drawing both first-time visitors and regular patrons who return for the atmosphere as much as the menu.

“Service and flavors — and they make the best [cocktails] I’ve tasted so far,” said John, who visited from Nampa.

Many customers also come specifically for the pub’s extensive lineup of Irish beers and whiskey.

“It’s quite shocking how good it is,” Dave added.

Deal said the bar pours a wider variety of Irish-style beers than many establishments on the West Coast, typically offering five to six taps. Options often include well-known imports such as Guinness, Harp and Kilkenny, along with locally produced selections like Dolan’s Red, brewed in nearby Nampa.

While festive green beer may dominate celebrations on March 17, Deal emphasized that the pub’s doors — and its Irish spirit — are open year-round.

“Come in and enjoy the community and the environment that’s here that an Irish pub will invoke in any city that somebody visits,” Deal said.

For many patrons, that welcoming atmosphere keeps them coming back long after the holiday decorations are put away.