Idaho bar, restaurant nominated for the James Beard Restaurant & Chef awards

BOISE, Idaho — Boise is grabbing food and beverage headlines today after one of its newest bars and one of its downtown mainstays were both nominated for the 2026 James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards.

Ansots Basque Chorizos & Catering, known for its delectable bocadillo sandwiches and hearty patatas bravas, is nominated for Outstanding Hospitality.

Ansots is owned and operated by family members Dan, Tamara, and Ellie Ansotegui. The Ansotegui family has been a part of Idaho's Basque community since 1920.

Meanwhile, Bar, Please! was nominated for Best New Bar.

Known for its unique cocktails and neighborhood feel, the downtown watering hole features happy hour daily from 4-5 p.m. daily.

Salvador Alamilla, who is the chef and co-owner of Amano, previously won the 2025 James Beard Award for Best Chef in the Mountain division.

Outstanding Hospitality

Ansots Basque Chorizos & Catering, Boise, ID

Best New Bar

Bar, Please!, Boise, ID

Find the entire list of the 2026 James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards here.