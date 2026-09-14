After over 7 weeks, the half-million-acre Big Grass Fire is fully contained

IDAHO — Crews have been battling the Big Grass Fire at the Southern Oregon-Idaho border for over 7 weeks. The blaze destroyed homes, killed livestock, triggered power outages, and burned over half a million acres of land.

Now, after continuous efforts, the fire is 100% contained.

The start of the fire

Idaho News 6 has been following the fire since the beginning. Back in late July, a storm system rolled through the southern part of the state, igniting multiple fires — one of those being the Big Grass Fire.

The fire burned 280,000 acres in just 4 days.

Idaho News 6 Wildlife on top of charred land, burned by the Big Grass Fire

Idaho News 6's Victoria Rodriguez and Keith Burrell traveled to the burn area on July 27, where blackened hillsides and dead livestock illustrated the devastation left behind.

County officials and local ranchers detailed how the fire had devastated the land. Rancher Dave Smith lived in the area for 45 years and spent the early days of the fire fighting to protect his home, livestock, and neighboring ranches.

"It's our lives. There's no other way to put it," Smith said to Idaho News 6 at the time.

Idaho News 6 Burn area of the Big Grass Fire on July 27, 2026

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | 'Time is of the essence': Officials push for more resources as Big Grass Fire grows in Owyhee County

Additional resources deployed

Early on in the fire's rapid growth, the Owyhee County Commissioners' Office approved $30K in emergency funding to protect the communities threatened by the fire. County officials warned state leaders that the situation was becoming critical.

Lawmakers sent a letter urging Idaho Gov. Brad Little and Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek to consider deploying additional resources to help battle the fire. Ultimately, Little declared a disaster emergency and authorized the Idaho National Guard to assist.

"Idaho's brave firefighters are working around the clock to protect lives, homes, and communities under extremely challenging conditions," Little said in a July 29 statement. "My declaration taps into additional state resources and enables us to deploy the Idaho National Guard to support firefighting efforts and protect Idahoans."

Read the legislators' full letter to the governors below—

House of Representatives, State of Idaho Lawmakers urge Little and Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek to send National Guard resources to Big Grass Fire

Neighborhood Reporter Brady Caskey spoke to one of those Idaho National Guard pilots on the water-dropping operation.

“I think we were two of maybe 15 aircraft that was in the airspace,” said Chief Warrant Officer 3 Kyle Pearl with the Idaho National Guard.

“The crew chief will be sitting on the floor, and they will be tethered to one of these rings here with a strap so they have the best view of the fire itself."

Idaho National Guard Pilots drop water on the Big Grass Fire

Pearl says he's proud of the effort and how it impacts the community.

“It makes you feel really good; it’s very worthwhile. You walk away from the aircraft — they’re long, hard days, but it makes you feel like you accomplished something and you did something for your state and your community,” Pearl shared.

RELATED | How the Idaho National Guard helped fight the Big Grass Fire from the air

Big Grass Fire's impact

This fire scorched Oregon and Idaho land — impacting ranchers and residents alike. Houses burned down, livestock were killed, and people's lives were on the line.

Crews worked around the clock to protect neighbors and their homes, with fire officials saying that containment was achieved "due to the hard work and diligence of responders through the duration of the incident."

Though the fire is contained, the Bureau of Land Management’s “Big Grass Fire Temporary Closure” remains in effect as crews work on suppression repair work.

As of Sunday, September 13, the Big Grass Fire is mapped at 578,637 acres.