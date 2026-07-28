The Big Grass Fire continues to burn across Owyhee County, leaving behind destroyed homes, dead livestock, and thousands of scorched acres as local leaders work to bring in additional resources.

The fire, which started near the Idaho-Oregon border, has grown into one of the largest wildfires in the region, threatening ranches and communities southwest of Silver City.

Idaho News 6 traveled into the burn area with Owyhee County Sheriff Larry Kendrick and Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue, where blackened hillsides, active flames and dead livestock illustrated the devastation left behind.

WATCH | Ranchers fighting Big Grass Fire—

'Time is of the essence': Officials push for more resources as Big Grass Fire grows in Owyhee County

Sheriff Kendrick said more than 100 cattle have been killed, multiple homes have been destroyed, and ranchers continue working around the clock to protect what remains.

"It's our lives. There's no other way to put it," said local rancher Dave Smith.

Smith has lived in the area for 45 years and, like many ranchers, has spent the past several days fighting the fire himself to protect his home, livestock and neighboring ranches.

He said local ranchers are doing everything they can, but they cannot continue battling the fire alone.

"Someone needs to get some stuff in the air and get in front of this," Smith said, calling for additional aerial firefighting resources.

While traveling through the burn area, Idaho News 6 witnessed just how quickly conditions can change. Thick smoke and intense heat surrounded crews as Smith jumped into action to contain a hotspot before it could spread.

As the fire continued growing, Kendrick said he began calling neighboring agencies and state leaders, warning the situation had become critical.

"But above anything else, we don't want the loss of life. If we don't get help... people were going to die," Kendrick said.

One of those calls went to Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue.

Donahue said he contacted the Governor's Office, federal officials and the Bureau of Land Management, urging them to send additional firefighting resources to Owyhee County.

"They're trying to bring firefighters in from Australia, from New Zealand. They're mobilizing military who have been trained in fire suppression. They're working with the state of Idaho. So I'm promised that help is on the way. But as we all know, time is of the essence," Donahue said.

Chris Johnstone, another longtime rancher who has been helping fight the fire, said the blaze spread rapidly after crossing the river from Oregon into Idaho.

"We've been fighting it. It's hard to fight because you can't really get in front of it most days — wind, timber and terrain," Johnstone said.

He said volunteer firefighters and local ranchers have been stretched to their limits.

"When we need help, it's nice to get it, but we haven't had it here yet," Johnstone said.

During an emergency meeting Monday morning, the Owyhee County Board of Commissioners approved $30,000 for firefighting efforts and said it is seeking additional assistance from the State of Idaho to help protect Silver City and other threatened communities.

Both sheriffs say conversations with state and federal officials are beginning to bring additional resources into the area, but they stress that conditions remain dangerous and that every hour matters as crews work to protect lives, homes and ranches.

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