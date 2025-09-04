Ada County officials say late summer surge is boosting mosquito populations, West Nile Virus

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — Summer weather is still in effect throughout the Treasure Valley, and that means mosquitoes and the spread of West Nile virus are still an issue.

Ada County Weed, Pest, and Mosquito is constantly working to mitigate the spread of this virus. That includes tracking over 65,000 locations across the Treasure Valley to keep mosquito populations in check.

“Even though the season may be ending in the next few weeks here, we will be having West Nile throughout the valley right on up to that end point,” said Samuel Brockway, program and education specialist with Ada County Weed, Pest, and Mosquito abatement.

A number of their services are covered by property taxes, and if you see any mosquitoes in your area, you can request their service for free here.

