Mosquito sample at Three Island Crossing tests positive for West Nile

ELMORE COUNTY, Idaho — West Nile virus has been detected in a mosquito collected at Three Island Crossing State Park, according to the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation.

Elmore County Pest Abatement confirmed the positive test on Monday after mosquitoes from a surveillance trap at the park were tested. Officials said it is the first positive sample from the park this year, though additional cases have been reported in two other Glenns Ferry locations.

West Nile activity has also been confirmed in seven southern Idaho counties, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported.

“We've been treating the park and surrounding areas throughout the mosquito season,” said Jason Kinley, superintendent of Elmore County Pest Abatement. “We’re applying larvicides to standing water and using fogging machines at night, all while taking care to minimize any impact on people and beneficial insects.”

Flyers with prevention tips are posted at the park, and updates will be shared on Elmore County Pest Abatement’s Facebook page. Health officials recommend using EPA-approved repellents, wearing protective clothing, and removing standing water around homes.