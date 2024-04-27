A Celebration of Life for JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — Family and friends gathered in remembrance, nearly five years after the passing of JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, as they honored the cherished memories. In Idaho Falls, amidst tears and shared stories, the community paid tribute to the lives of JJ and Tylee, as the trial of Chad Daybell continues.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

"This started a number of years ago," says JJ Vallow’s grandfather, Larry Woodcock, "and I stood in front of a camera and said, 'Where are the kids?' And look where we are."

Nearly five years after their passing, friends and family of JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan gathered in memorial of their lives. "JJ and Tylee did not die in vain."

An emotional scene unfolded as photos and personal items were laid out for the community to view.

JJ’s grandfather, Larry Woodcock, remembered their bond, sharing a love of being outside. "JJ would often jump up on the tractor with his grandfather to help him work. 'Come on, boy, get up here. Let’s ride the tractor together,' and he had his little coat on, and that's my man. That's my man," says Woodcock.

Many marveled at the special bond that JJ had shared with his sister, Tylee. "JJ was amazing, and Tylee was his protector," says Woodcock.

Some traveled from as close as Rexburg to as far as Utah to celebrate the two children and offer condolences to the family. "I think the best thing we can do is to remember their memory and the good things that they brought, the love and happiness to people's lives. And that's the most important thing to remember, and then for us to go out and do the same," says Janel Murphy.