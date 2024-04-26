LIVE UPDATES: The Trial of Chad Daybell Day 12

BOISE, Idaho — Day 12 of the trial of Chad Daybell is underway, witness testimony is expected to continue shortly. View the courtroom livestream below.

LIVE UPDATES:

9:07 am: Shultz says when he saw Tammy's body, he found nothing that would make him suspicious, but he also says there were other red flags in the situation that raised concern.

9:04 am: Shultz helped move Tammy's body into a cot for transportation to the funeral. He was told Tammy was sick before she died.

9:02 am: Shultz describes preparing funeral arrangements with Chad. Chad told him he didn't want to drag out the funeral process.

8:57 am: Shultz recalls learning of Tammy's death in 2019. Chad asked if Shultz could help bring Tammy's body to Springville, Utah, Shultz said he'd be honored to.

8:54 am: Steve Shultz is called to the stand by Wixom, Shultz was neighbors with Chad Daybell until the end of 2015. He testifies to the family's image in the community at that time.