VETERANS DAY: Drop Zone food truck serves up free burgers at Warhawk Air Museum

NAMPA, Idaho — There’s no better place to recognize Veterans Day than at the Warhawk Air Museum in Nampa, especially when there's a veteran-owned outfit serving up free burgers.

Josh Young and his wife know that: “All gave some, but some gave all. Veterans understand that.”

RELATED | Middleton Heights Elementary honors local heroes

They started Drop Zone burgers, a US Army veteran-owned and operated business committed to helping better the community through fellowship.

Most days you’ll find them parked at Mother Earth Brewing Company in Nampa, but on this special Tuesday, they’re serving up free burgers for veterans.

Free Burgers for Veterans at the Warhawk Air Museum

“This is my personal favorite burger of all time. I’m doing a special for a guy we met out here today. He’s got an amazing history, like a lot of them."

One veteran was more than happy with his burger: "A+, how about that?”

Josh says it’s so much more than flipping burgers with a smile.

Young and his family appreciate everything this country has given them.

“On this day in particular, everybody who put their hand up and said 'yes, I will,' that’s what this day is all about," said Young. "You don't really feel worthy because it feels like an honor, right? It was a gift. My service was a gift."

For Canyon County happenings, news, and more— join our Facebook Group: 2C Neighborhood News - Nampa, Caldwell, Middleton