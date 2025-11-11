Flags, songs, and gratitude: Middleton Heights Elementary honors local heroes

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — Every morning at Middleton Heights Elementary begins with the flag raising and the Pledge of Allegiance, but Tuesday's ceremony held special meaning as students honored local heroes for Veterans Day.

The 5th-grade leadership team raises the flag each morning as the entire school stands in silence, bringing a moment of unity that teaches students respect for their country and community.

"Our families really appreciate what we do every morning for our flag salute," Principal Kristensen said. "As a principal, it's just been a really great way to be unified as a school to show our gratitude and respect for our country and community."

On Veterans Day, veterans and the community came together for the morning flag salute and school assembly. Students performed songs, while photos of family members who've served were displayed on a special dedication wall.

Watch students and veterans honor local heroes with flags and songs.

Flags, Songs, and Gratitude: Middleton Heights Honors Local Heroes

Every veteran was honored with a branch-specific song, as students stood by their branch — a meaningful moment of recognition and appreciation.

One veteran, Gerald Richardson, who served 23 years in the United States Marine Corps and whose granddaughter attends Middleton Heights, said the ceremony was indescribable.

"There's really no thoughts about it. I don't know how to describe it, but I got chills in my body because I looked around and I'm like, oh my God, they're talking about me. So that was nice," Richardson said.

"My favorite part is when we end the assembly with the different branch songs and thank our veterans by clapping for them as they stand. So, that's just a special moment," Kristensen said.

Kristensen says the Veterans Day tradition has grown every year, and the school plans to continue it so future generations can keep honoring those who've served.

For Canyon County happenings, news, and more— join our Facebook Group: 2C Neighborhood News - Nampa, Caldwell, Middleton

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.