“Once-in-a-generation opportunity”: CWI to take ownership of Ford Idaho Center

NAMPA, Idaho — The Nampa City Council voted to transfer ownership of the Ford Idaho Center to the College of Western Idaho after months of meetings and 6 hours of public testimony on Monday night.

The transfer would give CWI control over one of the Treasure Valley's largest event venues — a space the city has managed for the last 20 years.

CWI President Gordon Jones said the decision will have a major impact on the growing college, with an emphasis on preserving iconic events like the Snake River Stampede and equestrian competitions.

"All these things we're thrilled to embrace and have be here in the CWI community," Jones said.

Next steps include finalizing terms with the city before another council vote on October 20. From there, the CWI Board of Trustees will take its own vote to officially accept the property.

"So that two-part process is what we're in the midst of now," Jones added.

Jones said the move could double the size of CWI's campus — creating new opportunities for both students and community events.

"For me, this is a once-in-a-generation opportunity. A school as young as we are — serving over 31,000 students — gets the chance to effectively double the size of our campus right here in Nampa," Jones said.

To Jones, the transfer represents a new chapter for CWI — one that focuses on the future.

"To me, it's a story of opportunity. It's about powering the valley and powering our state, which is such a great place to live," Jones explained.

Conversations will now continue between the City of Nampa and CWI as they finalize the agreement in the coming weeks.

If all goes as planned, CWI's Board of Trustees could take up its final vote later this month.

