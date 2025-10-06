Ford Idaho Center's future up in the air; possible vote tonight

NAMPA, Idaho — City leaders in Nampa could vote Monday night on whether to sell the Ford Idaho Center.

For months, Mayor Debbie Kling has discussed plans to sell the property to the College of Western Idaho. Nampa has owned the Ford Idaho Center for about three decades. According to the City Council, the event center has been operating at a loss and would require major renovations to remain functional.

RELATED | The future of the Ford Idaho Center remains uncertain

If approved, the sale to the College of Western Idaho would add nearly 100 acres to the school’s neighboring campus.

Officials say decisions about the Ford Idaho Center involve complex questions of finance, legal liability, and community benefit. The outcome could also affect how other city-owned venues, such as the horse park and arena, operate in the future.

Monday’s City Council meeting begins at 5 p.m., with a public hearing scheduled to discuss the possible sale, followed by a vote, coming after at 6 p.m..

READ MORE | Nampa town hall highlights differing community opinions on Ford Idaho Center’s future

Idaho News 6 will be at the meeting with updates online and on air — viewers will be able to stream the meeting live in this story starting at 5 p.m.