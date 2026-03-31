Nampa to hold memorial service for late Mayor Rick Hogaboam on Tuesday

NAMPA, Idaho — The community is invited to attend a memorial service in honor of the late Mayor Rick Hogaboam at the Ford Idaho Center on Tuesday.

Doors will open at 4:00 p.m., and the service is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m.

Mayor Hogaboam passed away after a medical emergency, a cardiac tamponade, at a public meeting earlier this month.

Those who would like to attend the service are asked to park in the west lot, near Idaho Center Boulevard, and use "Entry 1." Additionally, the city asks guests to limit personal items to expedite security screenings.

The service will also be streamed live for those who cannot attend in person.

Watch Mayor Rick Hogaboam's memorial service live at 5:00 p.m.

Donations via Venmo and GoFundMe are accepted to support his wife and their five children.

To allow city employees to attend the service, Nampa city offices will close at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

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