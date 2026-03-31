'A sign of life': Nampa teens plant memorial trees at West Park to honor the late Mayor Rick Hogaboam

NAMPA, Idaho — The Nampa Mayor’s Teen Council planted eight pear trees at West Park to honor the late Mayor Rick Hogaboam, who died from a cardiac emergency during a public town hall meeting earlier this month.

The tree planting is part of the city’s Memorial Tree and Bench Program. One of the trees will include a plaque that recognizes Hogaboam and his love for the city’s parks.

Watch: Teen council honoring Mayor Rick Hogaboam

Trees planted for late Nampa mayor

“We decided— what better way to honor Mayor Hogaboam [than] to plant some trees and honor him,” City of Nampa Forester Adam Mancini said.

The Nampa Mayor's Teen Council works side by side with city leaders, and this season's group was very close to Hogaboam.

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“It's a great opportunity for our younger generation to learn about the leadership within the community and work side by side with the mayor and the leaders in our community. And with this, this season's Mayor Teen Council— they were very close to Mayor Hogaboam,” Mancini said.

The Memorial Tree and Bench Program allows community members to remember loved ones. For $1,250, participants receive a tree and a granite memorial plaque.

“That allows you to pick a location that maybe was special to that person and allow you to go back and visit them and honor them in a location that you enjoyed great memories [together]," Mancini said.

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Mancini feels the program carries even deeper meaning now as the community continues to grieve the sudden loss.

“Planting a tree is a sign of life and rejuvenation and growth, and I feel like these trees can be dedicated to Mayor Hogaboam, and show that. We're moving forward, we're growing, and we can honor him in the same [way] as they grow and they live, and they thrive,” Mancini said.

The city will gather Tuesday night for a memorial service honoring Hogaboam. The service will take place at 5 p.m. at the Ford Idaho Center and will also be live-streamed for those unable to attend.

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If you are planning to attend Mayor Hogaboam's memorial, service details are below.

The memorial service honoring the late Mayor Rick Hogaboam will be held on Tuesday, March 31, 2026, at 5 p.m. at the Ford Idaho Center. Doors will open at 4 p.m.

The general public and media are invited to attend and are asked to park in the west parking lot, nearest to the Idaho Center Boulevard, and use “Entry 1”.

Family members, close friends, colleagues, and dignitaries are asked to enter from Franklin Boulevard, park in the south parking lot, and use “Entry 5”.

There will be a security screening, and weapons will not be allowed. Guests are encouraged to limit personal items to expedite security screening time.

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