Judge orders 'competency evaluation' for Nampa mom charged in infant death case

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — A judge has ordered a competency evaluation for the Nampa mother charged in connection to her baby's death before additional legal proceedings move forward.

Allysen Armenta and Brian Lemke are each charged with failure to notify or delaying notification of a death, injury to a child, destruction or concealment of evidence, and resisting or obstructing officers in connection with the death of their infant, who died 12 days after birth. Bond for each is set at $500,000.

According to Idaho Code 18-211, "whenever there is reason to doubt the defendant’s fitness to proceed," the court must appoint a qualified or licensed psychologist to report on the mental condition of the defendant.

Additionally, Idaho Code 18-212 dictates that if the report indicates the defendant is unable to proceed in court, proceedings will be suspended and the defendant will be placed in the custody of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare for up to 90 days for "care and treatment at an appropriate facility." If the defendant is deemed mentally competent following treatment, they may stand trial. If they cannot make "informed decisions" regarding treatment during those 90 days, the burden lies on the State to provide "involuntary treatment" of the person.

As of this writing, a similar order has not yet been issued for Brian Lemke.

A preliminary hearing for Armenta is still scheduled for Feb. 4, but that date could be moved pending the findings of the competency evaluation.

