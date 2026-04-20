Nampa father accused in newborn's death to plead guilty

NAMPA, Idaho — Brian Lemke, the Nampa man accused in the death of his newborn son, will change his plea to 'guilty' later this week, according to court records.

Lemke had previously pleaded 'not guilty' in February to two felony counts of injury to a child, and a felony count of failure to report a death.

The charges stem from the death of Brian Lemke and Allysen Armenta's 12-day-old infant on Dec. 16, 2025. At the time of the infant's death, Child Protective Services was actively trying to locate the parents to perform a welfare check on the newborn.

Lemke is scheduled to appear in a Canyon County Court on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. Armenta will enter her plea at the same time.

Lemke and Armenta have a prior child neglect case. In 2019, officers visited their South Boise home and found three toddlers living in dangerous, filthy conditions. The couple was arrested, later pleading guilty to three counts of injury to a child. Each served one day in jail before being released on supervised probation. Multiple children were removed from their custody after that incident.

Earlier this month, Governor Brad Little signed Benji's law into state law. The legislation aims to protect children from parents and guardians with a history of abusive or neglectful behavior.

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