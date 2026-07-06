Fire crews respond to grass fire in the Boise Foothills

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Fire crews are responding to a grass fire in the foothills along N. Claremont Drive.

An emergency alert from the Boise Fire Department urges neighbors to avoid the Hulls Gulch Trail system until further notice, and to leave immediately if you are already in the area.

The fire is listed as starting around 1:20 p.m. on the city's Pulse Point page - an emergency alert system.

The Boise Fire Department said the fire was estimated at a quarter-acre in size as of 2:07 p.m.

Multiple units are responding on scene, including Brush 9, Brush 14, Brush 15, Brush 16, Engine 1, Engine 5, Engine 6, Engine 8, Engine 9, Ladder 5, Battalion 1, and Water Tender 16.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.