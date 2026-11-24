NAMPA, Idaho — Nampa City Council will consider proposed rate increases for water and irrigation services to replace aging infrastructure.

If approved, neighbors could see a $1.48/month increase in their water bills and a $26.02/year increase in their irrigation bill.

The city manages roughly 1,200 miles of water and irrigation pipelines, and nearly 58 miles of the pipes are aging and in need of replacement.

"Over the past year, there were 63 domestic water and irrigation mainline breaks. Emergency repairs typically cost significantly more than planned upgrades," the City of Nampa said in a press release.

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For water customers using 4,500 gallons per month, the increase would raise the average monthly bill from $17.68 to $19.16.

Most neighbors could expect an 8.4% increase.

Currently, the average irrigation bill is $208.99/year. With the proposed rate increase, neighbors could expect a yearly bill of $235.01.

The hearing will be held at Nampa City Hall on December 21 at 6 p.m. Residents can email their comments to cityofnampa.us or mail them to City Hall.

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