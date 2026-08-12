Nampa water main break causes temporary pressure drop; no boil advisory issued

NAMPA, Idaho — The City of Nampa says residents may continue to use and drink their tap water after a water main break caused a temporary drop in water pressure on Tuesday.

The city says the water pressure fell below 20 pounds per square inch on Aug. 11 after a water main broke on Garrity Boulevard.

Despite the pressure drop, the system maintained positive pressure, which officials say means there is a low risk of contamination.

The city is notifying customers in the affected area as a precaution, but there is no boil water advisory or "do not drink" notice in effect.

The city says residents can continue to use their water as normal, but if residents notice discoloration in their water, the city recommends flushing their water lines.

The city says water pressure has since been restored.

Nampa water officials have also collected additional water samples to test the quality of the water. The city says staff will contact residents if additional action or notification is needed.

For questions, residents can contact the City of Nampa Water and Irrigation Division at 208-468-5860.

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