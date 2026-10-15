Emergency water line repair shuts down Northside Boulevard, 1st Street lanes in Nampa

NAMPA, Idaho — Multiple lanes in Nampa are closed to traffic Thursday due to "emergency domestic water repair," according to the city.

The City of Nampa said northbound and southbound traffic on Northside Boulevard is currently unable to turn onto 1st Street S.

A break on a service line to a local restaurant is the reason for the emergency repairs, which should be completed Thursday.

Drivers are urged to use alternative routes while the lanes are closed.

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