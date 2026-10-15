Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodNampa

Actions

Emergency water line repair shuts down Northside Boulevard, 1st Street lanes in Nampa

Nampa Lane Closures
City of Nampa
Map shows lane closures in Nampa
Nampa Lane Closures
Posted

NAMPA, Idaho — Multiple lanes in Nampa are closed to traffic Thursday due to "emergency domestic water repair," according to the city.

The City of Nampa said northbound and southbound traffic on Northside Boulevard is currently unable to turn onto 1st Street S.

A break on a service line to a local restaurant is the reason for the emergency repairs, which should be completed Thursday.

Drivers are urged to use alternative routes while the lanes are closed.

For Canyon County happenings, news, and more— join our Facebook Group: 2C Neighborhood News - Nampa, Caldwell, Middleton

Send tips to Nampa neighborhood reporter Keith Burrell
Have a story idea from Nampa? Share it with Keith below —

Meet your Nampa reporter Keith Burrell