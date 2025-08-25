WATCH: Nampa City Council discusses future of Ford Idaho Center

NAMPA, Idaho — Nampa City Council is meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Monday to further discuss the future of the Ford Idaho Center and its potential transfer to the College of Western Idaho.

Officials from the city and CWI say that the transfer could expand educational opportunities for students, but some community members have expressed hesitation.

RELATED | Nampa, CWI officials discuss potential transfer of Ford Idaho Center ownership

Watch the meeting LIVE below —

City and CWI officials said talks about the potential change have been underway for about nine months.

The potential transfer comes as Nampa voters recently approved an auditorium district funded by hotel taxes to support the Ford Idaho Center and the Nampa Civic Center.

Some residents questioned whether they would have supported the district had they known the venue might change hands, though officials say that district funds would remain independent of CWI.

READ MORE | CWI's potential ownership of Ford Idaho Center raises questions about auditorium district funds