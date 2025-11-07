Ford Idaho Center transfer once again up for vote to transfer to CWI

NAMPA, Idaho — Nampa City Council will hold another public hearing on the Ford Idaho Center transfer after discovering paperwork issues and alleged violations of open meeting laws that continue to delay the conveyance after months of deliberations.

The city found that a deed for the Horse Park, added to the venue in the early 2000s, wasn't properly filed 20 years ago.

During a standard closing review before completing the property transfer, staff discovered that the original deed from the Nampa Development Corporation to the City of Nampa did not include one of the legal descriptions for a parcel of land, while other parcels were not properly recorded with the county.

While those issues have since been corrected, the city says it will hold one more public hearing out of an abundance of caution. City Council voted 3-3 to hold another conveyance vote in December.

"So it comes to me and I'm going to vote yes and you'll hate me and I don't really care," Mayor Debbie Kling said. "The reason I say that is that I truly believe that the basis for utilization has to do with 'can it be better utilized.'"

The new vote comes after a separate investigation into whether Nampa's executive sessions violated Idaho's Open Meeting Law. That review, conducted by the Twin Falls County Prosecuting Attorney, found no secret decisions were made, only what the report called a technical, procedural mistake.

The report also noted that the city held "extensive dialogues and deliberations" about the Ford Idaho Center in open meetings, public workshops, and hearings. City leaders say those discussions show a continued commitment to transparency as the final transfer process moves forward.

A new vote and public hearing on the transfer of the Ford Idaho Center will be held on December 1 at 6 p.m. inside Nampa City Hall.

