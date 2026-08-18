Father’s bond reduced to $250K in I-84 crash that killed 7-year-old son

NAMPA, Idaho — A judge reduced the bond Tuesday for a Canyon County father accused of causing a crash that killed his 7-year-old son last year.

Austin Summers is charged with one count of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence and two counts of felony injury to a child in connection with the Nov. 25, 2025, crash on I-84 near Robinson Road in Nampa.

Summers' bond had been set at $500,000. Following arguments from both the defense and prosecution during his preliminary hearing Tuesday, the judge reduced it to $250,000.

Summers' attorney argued the $500,000 bond was excessive and asked the court to consider a $25,000 bond or release on his own recognizance.

The defense pointed to Summers' ties to the Treasure Valley, saying he owns a local business that has been his primary source of income since 2018. His attorney also said Summers has children, a girlfriend and extended family living in the area.

The attorney said Summers remained in the Valley for roughly eight months after the crash, despite knowing criminal charges could be coming, and surrendered himself when a warrant was issued.

The defense also argued Summers does not pose a danger to the community, describing the crash as a tragic accident rather than intentional conduct.

The attorney said Summers would also be willing to follow additional restrictions, including not driving with children in his vehicle.

GoFundMe The Canyon County Coroner identified Graham Summers, 7, as the boy killed in a crash on I-84.

During Tuesday's hearing, Summers' attorney disputed several aspects of the state's case, including evidence involving his cellphone.

According to previously released court documents, investigators determined Summers was traveling between 73 and 75 mph in a posted 65 mph zone when his GMC struck the back of a Ford F-450 that had lost engine power and was traveling slowly in the right lane.

Investigators also said cellphone data showed the phone was being used in the minutes before the crash.

The defense argued the cellphone timeline requires additional expert review.

The attorney pointed to evidence from a passing driver's dashcam, saying the video shows the vehicle approximately 7.4 seconds before the collision and that Summers took immediate evasive action.

The defense also challenged the state's characterization of the cellphone activity immediately before the crash, arguing there is a period of time that needs to be examined further by experts.

Court documents previously released in the case state Summers' son, Graham, was riding in the front passenger seat and was not wearing a seatbelt when the crash occurred.

Investigators said Summers told them Graham had unbuckled himself while they were driving.

The defense argued Tuesday that it is unknown whether the seatbelt would have changed the outcome of the crash.

Prosecutors pushed back, saying the circumstances surrounding the children in the vehicle are an important part of the state's case.

The prosecution argued Summers was driving at a high rate of speed while looking at his cellphone, with a young child unrestrained in the front seat.

The state argued the original $500,000 bond was reasonable because of the seriousness of the allegations and the need to protect the community, victims and witnesses.

Prosecutors said Summers was traveling approximately 73 to 75 mph in a 65 mph zone when traffic conditions changed after a box truck lost power in the right lane.

The state also disputed the defense's characterization of the cellphone timeline, arguing phone activity occurred very close to the time of the crash.

Prosecutors also said cocaine detected in Summers' medical testing is relevant to the case. Summers has not been charged with driving under the influence or impaired driving.

The defense argued the toxicology evidence should not be treated as proof of impairment, pointing to language in the medical records regarding how the samples were collected and described.

Before making his decision, the judge said the court needed to consider the factors required under Idaho's rules when determining whether a defendant should be released and under what conditions.

The judge noted that a risk assessment classified Summers as low risk, although the assessment did not recommend pretrial release.

Idaho News 6 Austin Summers in court on Aug. 18, 2026

The judge also emphasized the seriousness of the case, saying it was serious for Graham's family and the broader community.

After considering the factors and the arguments from both sides, the judge reduced Summers' bond from $500,000 to $250,000.

Summers' family expressed relief following the preliminary hearing.

The case remains contested, with the defense maintaining that the evidence does not support a finding of gross negligence. Further review of the cellphone, dashcam and other evidence is expected as the case moves forward.

Graham Summers, 7, died at the scene of the November 2025 crash. Two other children who were riding in the vehicle were injured but survived.

For Canyon County happenings, news, and more— join our Facebook Group: 2C Neighborhood News - Nampa, Caldwell, Middleton