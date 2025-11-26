Fatal crash on I-84 blocks westbound lanes for hours

CANYON COUNTY — Idaho State Police are currently investigating a fatal crash on westbound I-84 in Canyon County that killed one juvenile passenger and injured three others.

According to an Idaho State press release, officers responded to reports of the crash at approximately 3:06 p.m., near the milepost 39 marker on I-84.

A 2007 GMC Sierra, driven by a 31-year-old man from Meridian, rear-ended a white 2013 Ford F450 box truck, driven by a 21-year-old man from Nampa, while traveling westbound on the highway.

The GMC had juvenile passengers.

One of the juveniles succumbed to their injuries on the scene. Three other occupants of the GMC were transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital.

The Ford had one additional occupant, and both were uninjured.

Westbound lanes were blocked for approximately 3 hours.

ISP was assisted by Ada County Sheriff’s Office, Canyon County Paramedics, Nampa Fire Department, and Idaho Transportation Department.

The crash remains under investigation.

Idaho News 6 sends condolences to the victim's loved ones.