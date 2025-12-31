Eight years in office: Nampa Mayor reflects on nearly a decade of growth and change

NAMPA, Idaho — Nampa has transformed dramatically during Mayor Debbie Kling's eight years in office, marked by rapid growth, major infrastructure projects and some of the city's most significant decisions in recent history.

With her final days as mayor approaching, Kling reflected on her tenure and the challenges that lie ahead for Idaho's second-largest city.

Nampa mayor's 8-year legacy: Growth, tough decisions and what's next

Business growth and economic development

When Kling ran for mayor in 2017, she made economic development a cornerstone of her campaign, encouraging companies to establish operations in Nampa so residents could work closer to home. The strategy paid off, with the city successfully recruiting major employers including Amazon and Tractor Supply Company.

"My goal was to reduce poverty, increase our wages in this community, and we've accomplished that," Kling said.

City expands asset portfolio

During Kling's tenure, Nampa took on new responsibilities by acquiring assets city leaders deemed important to protect. The city purchased golf courses that had been under private ownership, a move Kling described as straightforward.

"The golf courses were pretty easy because we maintain them, they're self-sustaining and we just needed to keep that trajectory," Kling said.

The purpose of purchasing the golf courses was to ensure they remained golf courses for future generations.

After years under a nonprofit lease, the city also took possession of the Idaho Hispanic Community Center building in 2023, evicting the previous tenant and assuming responsibility for the property. City leaders acknowledged the transition was challenging but necessary after being asked to intervene.

Wastewater system overhaul

One of Kling's first major challenges came early in her tenure when the city faced federal pressure to address its aging wastewater system.

"That was an EPA regulatory mandate. We had to do it," Kling said.

The project required voter approval just months into her time in office and involved years of construction work.

"Now you can see the results out by Fred Meyer of the outfall of that nice clean water," Kling said.

Idaho Center decision

One of Kling's most impactful decisions came just weeks ago when she cast the tie-breaking vote to transfer management of the Ford Idaho Center to the College of Western Idaho.

"While still having the concerts, the rodeo, the horse park, everything's still functioning," Kling said.

The facility will continue hosting major events, including the Snake River Stampede rodeo, which Kling emphasized remains crucial to the community.

"The rodeo is so important. Most importantly, arguably, the Stampede," Kling said.

Looking ahead

As Kling prepares to leave office, Nampa will swear in its next mayor, Rick Hogaboam, on January 5. Growth, infrastructure and long-term planning remain central topics in city hall discussions as the new administration takes over.

