Nampa completes $165M project turning wastewater into premium irrigation water

NAMPA, Idaho — Nampa's water renewal facility has completed a $165 million infrastructure project that transforms wastewater into high-quality irrigation water for the Treasure Valley.

The facility now pumps 11 million gallons of clean irrigation water daily into the Phyllis Canal, meeting new federal guidelines for water quality.

"This is wastewater. It goes through our process. And this is the end product, crystal clear water that we're using for irrigation. It's the best irrigation. It's the cleanest irrigation, safest irrigation in the region," said Jeff Barnes, Director of Water Resources for Nampa.

The project, which began 15 years ago, was initiated in response to changing federal requirements for recycled water that enters canals and rivers.

"We were given two requirements. We had to lower our phosphorus and we had to lower our temperature. Both those were huge lifts for us as a community," Barnes said.

The water treatment process begins with filtration pits where wastewater is initially processed to meet Class B standards—suitable for orchards, golf courses, and crops.

To achieve Class A quality—appropriate for homeowners and city parks—the water undergoes additional treatment, including sand filtration similar to a refrigerator water dispenser, followed by UV light exposure to eliminate remaining bacteria and viruses.

After treatment, the crystal-clear water travels half a mile to join the Phyllis Canal, providing a sustainable water source for the region.

The facility is designed to accommodate Nampa's water recycling needs through 2040.