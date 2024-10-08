A first-of-its-kind in Idaho: Amazon opens same-day delivery warehouse in Nampa

NAMPA, Idaho — A first-of-its-kind in Idaho, Amazon opened a same-day delivery warehouse in Nampa.



Amazon opened yet another massive warehouse in Nampa off 11th near Centennial and Ridgecrest Golf Courses.

The City's Director of Economic Development tells me that "Amazon didn't receive any incentives for coming to Nampa, they just picked this location because it made sense for their business model and to provide same-day delivery service."

Popular items like over-the-counter medications arrive on semi-trailers and are dispatched for delivery within hours of being ordered.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

As the Treasure Valley continues to grow, so does its demand for same-day delivery. That's why Amazon opened yet another massive warehouse in Nampa off 11th near Centennial and Ridgecrest Golf Courses.

Months after unveiling a new distribution center in Meridian, Nampa's second site is now open for deliveries. The 150,000 square foot facility employs 400 people who help you get products from A to Z, and it's not just mainstream online shopping items, but also options from local small businesses.

Nampa's Director of Economic Developement Robyn Sellers tells me, "It continues to benefit the city because small businesses work with Amazon to be able to get the deliveries out through Amazon so there's a great business relationship there."

Popular items like over-the-counter medications arrive on semi-trailers and are dispatched for delivery within hours of being ordered. All those deliveries need drivers, creating another job opportunity for gig workers.

"Within Amazon, ultimately we have an online application where they'll go on, they'll apply, and once it's gone through it will allow them to come on-site, they'll scan their ID and get their route," Site Leader Auston Ayers describes of the process.

Of the new opportunities for Nampa, Mayor Debbie Kling sent me the following statement:

"I'm thrilled Amazon chose Nampa first again. This time for their same-day delivery system, the first in Idaho! Working with CWI and BSU, they are providing higher educational opportunities for their employees as well as flexible employment opportunities. While a large international company, Amazon supports local and small businesses by fulfilling and distributing products for 2,000 small businesses in Idaho."

I asked Nampa's Economic Development Director if Amazon got a tax break for choosing Nampa for their newest facility.

"Amazon didn't receive any incentives for coming to Nampa, they just picked this location because it made sense for their business model and provide same-day delivery service," Sellers explained.

