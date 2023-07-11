Nampa's Hispanic Cultural Center receives an eviction notice from the city

NAMPA, Idaho — After two decades of work in the city, the Hispanic Cultural Center of Idaho has been presented with a 'Notice to Vacate'.

The notice follows a series of meetings between the City of Nampa and the Hispanic Cultural Center to discuss the direction and future of the facility.

When an agreement was not reached on May 12, 2023, a judgment was made in favor of the City to retake possession of the center. Legal action was taken and an eviction notice was delivered to the center.

The eviction notice states that the facility is now under the ownership of the city, though workers at the center do not fully understand why. They believe that they have complied with the lease agreement.

Christinna Bautista spoke with the Nampa City Mayor, Debbie Kling, who explained that they have received complaints from the Hispanic Community about the management of the facility.

"It's not an action that we desire to take. This is about surviving their Hispanic community and ensuring that that building actually fulfills its mission," said Kling.

Court documents state that the City of Nampa believes the Cultural Center did not fulfill its agreement in delivering services to the Hispanic Community, and had also allowed the building to fall into a state of disrepair.

In a press release issued by the Mayor's office, the City states that the facility has had minimal use for the past several years.

Bautista also had the opportunity to speak with Humberto Fuentes, the Director of the Hispanic Cultural Center.

He plans on moving forward with legal action against the city in an attempt to regain facility management.

"We are going to fight it. Whether we are successful, I'm hoping that we will, only time will tell," said Fuentes.