NAMPA, Idaho — Canyon County is weighing in after receiving numerous complaints about Amazon's new drone delivery service in Nampa.

As Idaho News 6 reported, residents in the drones' flight path say the machines' buzzing has become a nuisance — leading some to even consider relocating.

Following feedback and noise complaints from neighbors, Amazon told Idaho News 6 it is looking at changes to its flight paths.

Now, Canyon County Commissioners are reminding residents of how — and how not — to share their concerns.

For one, commissioners reminded Idahoans that drones are aircraft under federal law, making it illegal to aim a laser beam or rangefinder at the machines. Anyone who does so could face federal felony charges, they warned.

While commissioners say they hear Nampa residents' concerns, "federal law generally limits the authority of cities and counties to prohibit or regulate drone operations," commissioners wrote on Wednesday.

"The Board does not have the legal authority to regulate airspace but wants to ensure residents know how to express their concerns to the FAA, and Amazon," county officials stated.

Hear from Nampa neighbors who shared their concerns about the drones with Idaho News 6:

Nampa neighbors say Amazon delivery drones are disrupting their daily lives

Amazon's Prime Air Drones are restricted to a 7.5 mile-area that includes parts of Meridian, Nampa and Caldwell.

The ecommerce company launched its Prime Air service in the Nampa area on October 30. It aims to deliver packages to customers' doorsteps within 30 minutes of their order.

The service uses 85-pound MK-30 drones to deliver packages up to five pounds, and Amazon says deliveries operate only during daytime hours, beginning 30 minutes after sunrise and lasting until 30 minutes before sunset.

Shortly after the service launched in the Nampa area, residents reached out to Idaho News 6 to share their concerns.

Neighbors told us the buzzing of drones overhead has become a constant part of daily life — and for some, it's not a welcome one. Some told us they can still hear the machines inside their homes, even with doors and windows shut.

"Amazon's so big, it's like going up against Goliath," resident Anna Luke said. "The chances of anyone caring about us and our story, it's slim. But I'm grateful that Channel 6 is giving us that opportunity to at least throw our stone. We're taking our shot, you know, and maybe Amazon will care about what they're doing to their neighbors."

The City of Nampa has compiled some resources for residents on its website, including instructions for filing a complaint with the FAA and Amazon.

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