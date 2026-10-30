Amazon Prime Air launches drone delivery service in Nampa

NAMPA, Idaho — Customers in Nampa who need their Amazon order in a hurry now have another delivery option.

Amazon launched Prime Air drone delivery service on Friday to select customers and areas within Nampa.

The company announced it was eyeing Nampa for drone delivery service back in May.

Watch | Idaho News 6 neighborhood reporter Victoria Rodriguez covered the announcement—

Amazon proposes drone delivery in Nampa, raising questions from residents

The service uses 85-pound MK-30 drones to deliver packages up to five pounds within a radius of 7.5 miles. Deliveries operate only during daytime hours, beginning 30 minutes after sunrise and lasting until 30 minutes before sunset.

The company hopes to deliver packages within 30 minutes of the order.

Nampa joins parts of Phoenix, Detroit, San Antonio, Dallas, Tampa, Waco, Kansas City, Omaha, Baton Rouge, Cleveland, Chicago, and Houston to launch Prime Air service.

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