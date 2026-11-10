Nampa neighbors say Amazon delivery drones are disrupting their daily lives, forcing one to consider moving

NAMPA, Idaho — For some residents living near Amazon's Prime Air delivery zone in Nampa, the buzzing of drones overhead has become a constant part of daily life — and not a welcome one.

Neighbors say the frequent flights are keeping them from enjoying time outside and inside their homes, with at least one already searching for another place to live.

WATCH | Nampa neighbors show drones continually flying over homes—

Nampa neighbors say Amazon delivery drones are disrupting their daily lives

For some neighbors, the buzzing doesn't stop when they go inside. They say they can hear the drones through closed windows and doors.

"That's why you hear it in the house with windows and doors closed and it's buzzing overhead. It's ridiculous," one resident said.

Anna Luke says her backyard has long been an important gathering place for her family, especially for her mother, who has limited mobility.

"This backyard is like a sanctuary. You would come out here and listen to birds, and same for my parents. My mom isn't very mobile, and so this is our world. This is our whole world," Luke said.

Now, she says they don't enjoy it the same way.

"My husband and even my daughter, we would come sit on the back swing. It's just not relaxing hearing these drones just constantly fly. You'll see one go one way and then one come the other," Luke said.

Neighbor Kristie Patterson says she hears them too while working from home.

"It definitely affects my life because I can hear them inside. I work from home quite a bit. I'm constantly hearing them buzz over our house on a daily basis, so I don't even have to be outside. I'm experiencing it from the inside," Patterson said.

Patterson says she's even looked at homes elsewhere.

"I'm sad because I love where I live. I've lived here for 10 years," Patterson said.

Now, neighbors say they simply want their concerns heard.

"Amazon's so big it's like going up against Goliath. The chances of anyone caring about us and our story, it's slim. But I'm grateful that Channel 6 is giving us that opportunity to at least throw our stone. We're taking our shot, you know, and maybe Amazon will care about what they're doing to their neighbors," Luke said.

Amazon's Prime Air service began in Nampa on October 30. The city's information page says residents with concerns can contact Amazon directly or submit a complaint to the FAA.