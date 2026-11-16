NAMPA, Idaho — Amazon says it plans to adjust its Prime Air drone operations in Nampa following feedback from residents, including concerns about frequent flights over some neighborhoods.

“We design our operations and flying patterns with safety considerations first and foremost,” Amazon spokesperson Nissa LaPoint said. “When possible, we adjust our flight operations based on feedback from residents.”

Amazon says the changes will reduce the concentration of flights over certain areas while maintaining its current safety standards.

“We are looking to implement some of these changes soon,” LaPoint said.

The announcement follows concerns from some Nampa residents who told Idaho News 6 they have been dealing with frequent drone traffic and noise since Prime Air launched in the city on Oct. 30.

READ MORE | Nampa neighbors say Amazon delivery drones are disrupting their daily lives, forcing one to consider moving

Amazon did not specify which areas could see fewer flights or provide an exact timeline for the changes.

The company says it works with residents and local officials before, during and after launching service in a community.

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