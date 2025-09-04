KUNA, Idaho — The Kuna woman who drowned in Indian Creek on Labor Day has been identified as 45-year-old Carolyn Beck.

Richard Connell, who lives near the creek, said the stretch behind his house is full of hidden hazards.

"Nope, you ain't gonna catch me floating in it. Not at all, I won't do it," said Connell.

WATCH: Neighbors and first responders talk about the dangers of Indian Creek

'We lost somebody': Kuna neighbors react to drowning on Indian Creek

"I know what's underneath the water, other people do, too. It's full of dead trees, broken trees, roots, rocks, outcroppings, junk, and who knows what's down there," said Connell.

On Monday afternoon, Beck became trapped underwater and drowned.

"I saw two sheriff's department cars there and heard a child screaming, 'Mom, Mom, Mom,'" said Connell. "It hit me instantly, someone, we lost somebody back there."

Idaho News 6 was on scene as rescuers worked for hours to recover her body.

"It's all safe to a degree until it's not," said Kuna Fire Chief T.J. Lawrence.

He explained that Indian Creek is wild. Hazards such as low-hanging trees, submerged branches, and boulders are not removed each spring like on the Boise River.

"Right now the water level is very high, the volume is moving very, very quickly, and it's very hard to see obstructions, rocks, and things like that," said Lawrence.

"Indian Creek has a lot of hidden dangers. Boulders underneath, which create foot entrapments, so if you get your feet down too low, they can catch in there and cause your foot to become entrapped, and it's very difficult to escape from that position," said Kevin Krainock, a swift-water trained engineer paramedic with the Kuna Fire District.

WATCH: Hear from firefighter Kevin Krainock as he explains safety tips for floating Indian Creek

Hear from firefighter Kevin Krainock as he explains safety tips for floating Indian Creek

Even with the fast-moving water and hazards, Indian Creek is still a popular place to float.

"Oh yeah, we see them all the time in tubes and rafts, some with lifejacket,s some with no lifejackets, kids, adults," said Connell.

WATCH: Neighborhood reporter Steve Dent explains why you shouldn't stand up in fast-moving water

Neighborhood reporter Steve Dent explains why you shouldn't stand up in fast moving water

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office and Kuna Police are investigating, but say no foul play is suspected.

"We mourn for the loss of the lady that we lost, [and] prayers for the family," said Connell. "I just ask people, you know what, stay out of it, go to the Boise [River], find something quieter."

ALSO READ | Staying safe on the Boise River