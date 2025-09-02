Floating restrictions lifted after authorities complete water emergency in Kuna

KUNA, Idaho — On Labor Day evening, emergency responders arrived at a water rescue in Kuna along Thistle Drive.

Pulse Point reported the incident on September 1 at 4:10 p.m.

Neighborhood Reporter Leslie Solis arrived on the scene and found emergency responders throwing safety lines in Indian Creek, with personnel getting ready to enter the body of water.

While on scene, she saw the Ada County Coroner arrive as well as many scuba teams.

In an alert via Facebook, Kuna Rural Fire Department told the public to avoid entering the water. A few hours later, the water rescue was complete, and that notice was lifted.

Meridian Fire, Boise Fire, and Eagle Fire crews responded to the incident.

Crews are still responding, and no further information has been released at this time.

Idaho News 6 will continue to update this story as new information becomes available.