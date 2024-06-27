Staying safe on the Boise River as float season kicks off

BOISE, Idaho — Boise River float season has kicked off for the year and the Boise Fire Department is sharing reminders to keep in mind so your time on the water is relaxing and safe.

First off, remember to wear a life jacket while on the river. This is always a good idea, but it's also required by law for children 14 and under.

Boise Fire also says DO NOT tie your floating tubes together while floating. Doing so can create potential hazards around bridges and also restricts your movement.

If you're looking to float you should also remember to wear proper water shoes as there can be sharp rocks and objects in the water and on riverbanks.

You should also make sure to always be attentive while floating, the Boise River can be wild and hazards can change at any moment. Make sure to paddle away from hazards like low-hanging branches and bridge pillars.

And finally, make sure to call 911 in emergency situations. If you see a Boise Fire Dive Rescue boat or jet ski responding to an emergency, make sure to paddle out of their way.

For more information on the 2024 Boise River float season and river safety, visit FloatTheBoise.org.