KUNA, Idaho — Thick wildfire smoke and unhealthy air quality are causing problems across the Treasure Valley this week, forcing some residents, businesses and youth programs to change plans.

Hunter Price, owner of Priceless Tree Care in Kuna, said he decided to scale back work for his crew after seeing Tuesday’s air quality readings reach unhealthy levels.

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Unhealthy air quality impacts work, sports and activities across the Treasure Valley

“That sucks, that sucks — terrible!" Price said. "I’m gonna have to make some phone calls and change some stuff up because I can’t do it."

Price said the smoke creates added health risks for outdoor workers doing physically demanding jobs — like cutting down trees or dragging logs.

“When the air quality is bad, and you’re doing something super physical like tree work, it takes a toll on you. COPD is already one of the leading silent killers of tree guys, so adding in smoke to that factor with the dust and particulates from blowing and cleaning up right is 'no bonita,'" Price said.

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Many Kuna residents also shared concerns about the smoky conditions on social media, saying they are staying indoors, dealing with headaches and closely monitoring the Air Quality Index.

The poor air quality also forced Kuna’s football team to move practice indoors and focus on areas like classroom learning and weightlifting instead of their usual practice running drills.

“Well, waking up at 5 a.m., we have to check the air and see if we can actually go outside,” said Josh Bravo, Kuna's Head Football Coach.

“Our asthmatic kids will have problems or any breathing issues that we have out there; it just worsens it for the kids, and when we’re out there conditioning or going through drills, it’s gonna really put a hamper on those kind of kids," said Bravo.

The culprit behind the smoky conditions is winds carrying wildfire smoke from dozens of fires burning in Oregon.

For many families in the Treasure Valley, the poor air quality is a big concern.

“Be careful with your kids, I have two kids under three and we were gonna go do a bunch of fun stuff, but again it’s not worth it,” added Price.

Tuesday’s unhealthy air quality also led some city camps to cancel outdoor field trips while organizers monitored conditions.

Experts recommend limiting time and activity outdoors during periods of poor air quality. Wearing a mask outdoors may also help reduce smoke exposure.

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