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Air quality advisory issued for Gem, Ada and 3 other Idaho counties

DEQ extends statewide air quality advisory
COURTESY: Jon Bobango
DEQ extends statewide air quality advisory
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BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has issued an air quality advisory for Ada, Canyon, Gem, Payette and Washington counties because of degraded air quality.

The advisory is in effect until 3 p.m. MDT Wednesday, July 22.

Forecasters expect the Air Quality Index to reach the "Unhealthy" category, meaning everyone may begin to experience health effects, while members of sensitive groups could experience more serious health effects.

According to the DEQ, children, older adults and people with respiratory conditions are at greater risk from increased particulate matter and smoke.

The department also recommends everyone limit prolonged or strenuous outdoor activity until air quality improves.

Open burning is prohibited under Idaho air quality regulations while the advisory remains in effect.

For additional information, contact the DEQ's Boise Regional Office at 208-373-0550.

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