Dick Cheney's pneumonia death highlights a disease that kills 40,000 Americans yearly

BOISE, Idaho — Former Vice President Dick Cheney's death from pneumonia earlier this month highlights a disease that kills about 40,000 Americans annually, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The 84-year-old's passing puts a spotlight on pneumonia's serious health risks, particularly for elderly adults and those with existing lung conditions.

Avoiding pneumonia

Pneumonia occurs when bacteria, viruses, or other pathogens infect the lungs' air sacs, causing inflammation. The lungs' vital function of oxygenating blood becomes compromised when these harmful microorganisms enter the respiratory system.

"Because of that blood supply, the bacterial infection can spread throughout the system," said Dr. Daniel Meltzer, "It can lead to overwhelming infection we call sepsis. And that becomes life-threatening."

Bacterial pneumonia is the most common form of the disease and requires antibiotic treatment. The elderly and people with pre-existing lung diseases face the highest risk of developing severe complications.

However, several prevention strategies can reduce pneumonia risk significantly.

"Number one, don't smoke— single worst thing you can do for your lungs," says Dr. Meltzer.

Vaccination provides another crucial layer of protection. The Pneumovax vaccine offers defense against pneumococcal pneumonia.

"Pneumovax is well tolerated, and we also encourage people to get COVID and flu vaccines because those infections can, in some cases, lead to pneumonia," explained Dr. Meltzer.

High-risk individuals should also consider wearing masks in crowded public spaces to limit exposure to respiratory pathogens.

Understanding pneumonia's causes and prevention methods becomes increasingly important as the disease continues claiming thousands of lives each year across the United States.

