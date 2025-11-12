Primary care doctor shortage hits Idaho hard as state ranks 44th nationally

BOISE, Idaho — A primary care physician can be crucial to your health, but finding one in Idaho can be challenging.

Idaho ranks 44th out of 50 states in primary care capacity, meaning there simply aren't enough doctors per capita. The problem is only getting worse, according to local healthcare experts.

"It's definitely a problem in Idaho. We're 44 of 50 in terms of primary care capacity," explained Dr. Daniel Meltzer.

Technology may help ease the shortage of primary care physicians. Artificial intelligence tools can now transcribe detailed medical notes quickly, allowing doctors to focus more on patient care.

"With the advent of AI, the ability to transcribe really high fidelity notes quickly— so we can have a conversation and I can spend more time listening to my patients," Meltzer added.

Regular checkups with a primary care physician can help prevent disease, manage chronic conditions, and help you navigate the healthcare system if you need a specialist.

Finding a primary care doctor doesn't have to be complicated. Sometimes the simplest approach works best.

"Asking friends and neighbors if they have one they like is probably underutilized," Meltzer said.

