GARDEN CITY, Idaho — The Boardwalk along the Boise River in Garden City is preparing for a major expansion, with several new restaurants, bars and entertainment concepts expected to open in the coming weeks.

Garden City Neighborhood Reporter Riley Shoemaker spoke with developers behind the waterfront project, who say the goal is to transform the area into a year-round destination along the Greenbelt.

WATCH: The Boardwalk expands with new restaurants, bars in Garden City

Spitfire Tacos among new concepts coming to Garden City Boardwalk

The development already includes businesses such as Laissez-Faire Wine, Chicken in a Barrel BBQ and Negranti Coffee and Ice Cream. Now, additional concepts are preparing to open, including Spitfire Tacos and Tequila, Ground Rules Sports Bar and Descanso, an open-air bar directly on the Greenbelt.

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A rooftop bar called Peregrine is also expected to open later this summer overlooking the Boise River.

“Opening up four or five restaurants all at the same time is pretty exciting,” said Scott Slater, founder of Apex Brand Collection.

The project is a partnership between Vida Properties and Apex Brand Collection, the hospitality group behind Spitfire Tacos and Hemlock.

Developers say the vision goes beyond restaurants and bars, with plans for sports watch parties, night markets, live music and seasonal events throughout the year.

“We’re going to do a Friday night market on the Greenbelt with live music, cocktails, local vendors, artists,” Slater detailed.

The Boardwalk has also faced challenges. Idaho News 6 previously reported on litigation involving former tenants who claimed they were wrongfully evicted.

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Building owner Michael Talbot said he cannot comment on the ongoing litigation, but said he is optimistic about the future of the development.

“It’s the plaza. It’s the marketing for beer and wine, great food ideas, fire pits, and the Greenbelt and the river view,” Talbot said, “The energy has been driven by people’s excitement for that.”

Some visitors say the additions are helping create more gathering spaces along the Greenbelt.

“I think the Greenbelt needs more food places like this,” one patron said. “Places for people to come and hang out.”