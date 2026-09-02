TREASURE VALLEY — If you're a fan of the Greenbelt and want to help keep it clean and safe, Garden City has a new opportunity for you.

The city is launching a volunteer initiative called Greenbelt Stewards, a program designed to help maintain and preserve the popular pathway that winds along the Boise River.

For many Treasure Valley residents, the Greenbelt is more than just a trail. It's a place to bike, walk, run and enjoy the outdoors.



WATCH: Garden City launches initiative to keep Greenbelt clean

'Part of our identity'; New volunteer initiative hopes to keep greenbelt clean

"To be honest, you can't beat the view," said Zoe Swanson, assistant manager at Cafe Luciano's. "Seeing the river every single day, it's gorgeous. Absolutely gorgeous."

Swanson works along the river and says keeping it clean and accessible is important to the community.

"I think people cherish it very much and want to see it being well taken care of," Swanson said.

Garden City Mayor Bill Jacobs agrees. He says the Greenbelt is a defining feature of the city and something worth protecting. "It's part of our identity," he said.

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The new volunteer program will focus specifically on Garden City's section of the Greenbelt. Volunteers will help remove debris and assist with upkeep, especially after severe weather events that can leave behind fallen trees and branches.

"As the mayor, I want our residents involved in the city, and so we think the Greenbelt is a great way to do that," Jacobs said.

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City leaders hope the program creates a stronger connection between residents and one of the area's most popular outdoor destinations while helping ensure the pathway remains safe for everyone who uses it.

"For us, preserving the Greenbelt is vitally important," Jacobs said. "It's part of Garden City's identity."

Residents interested in becoming Greenbelt Stewards can contact Garden City at 208-472-2949 for more information about volunteer opportunities.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.