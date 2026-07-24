GARDEN CITY, Idaho — Garden City has new rules for electric bikes, scooters and motorbikes, but some Greenbelt users are still looking for clarification on exactly what is and isn't allowed.

The new ordinance restricts high-speed electric vehicles on the Boise River Greenbelt, city parks, sidewalks and bike paths.

Garden City Police are now working to educate riders and answer questions from neighbors before enforcement begins.

WATCH | What are the speed expectations on the Greenbelt?

New Garden City Greenbelt rules: What e-bike and e-scooter riders need to know

Chris Phillips is an avid Greenbelt user who says safety has become an increasing concern as electric bikes and scooters continue to grow in popularity.

“Now we're reacting to it and trying to regulate it, so I think it's great,” Phillips said.Phillips says he has experienced close calls while riding with his son.

“I've been out with my son before and had him go by pretty quick. They were on their side, but because of the speed, my son kind of wobbled a little bit,” Phillips said. “So, yeah, I think just having them out here, you're always kind of on guard when riding.”

How fast is too fast?

Under the new rules, law enforcement will focus on how fast a vehicle is capable of going rather than solely on the vehicle's motor wattage.

Garden City Police say e-bikes or e-motorbikes capable of going more than 28 miles per hour are considered high-speed under the ordinance.

“It basically bans an e-bicycle or e-motorbike if it goes more than 28 MPH,” a Garden City police officer said. “If it's capable of going over those speeds, we don't want them in the city because they're dangerous.”For electric scooters, the threshold is lower.

Any e-scooter capable of going more than 15 miles per hour is considered high-speed under the new rules and is banned from the Greenbelt and other restricted areas.

What are the speed expectations on the Greenbelt?

While the Greenbelt does not have a posted speed limit, Garden City Police are asking riders to travel at 15 miles per hour or less.

Police also encourage riders to slow down even further in congested areas, including near the Riverside Hotel and the Boardwalk.

Where are e-motorbikes allowed?

E-motorbikes are not allowed on the Greenbelt, in city parks, on sidewalks or on bike paths.

They can only be operated on city streets if they are properly titled, insured and licensed.

The city says the new rules are intended to address safety concerns as faster electric vehicles increasingly share public spaces with pedestrians and traditional cyclists.

Garden City Police say education will be a focus as residents become familiar with the new ordinance.