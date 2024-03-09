GCPD and community help clean Boise River

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — It was February when Idaho News 6 received an email about trash buildup near the Boise River. On Friday, Garden City police along with community members helped haul dozens of bags of trash restoring the area.

ISAIAH SHARP

ISAIAH SHARP

Over 25 community members helped haul the garbage out of the area.

Dozens of bags were removed from the Greenbelt.

Garden City Police plans to make an annual widespread community cleanup project in the future.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

In February, Idaho News 6 received an email from Zach Hylton, a local who noticed a buildup of trash near the Boise River. Since that story, Garden City Police contacted me with an update, and on Friday, along with over 25 community members, they helped clean up the area. Something Rachell Mccoloy who helped with the effort is happy to see.

“It’s not just a few of us it's a whole bunch of us,” said Mccoloy.

“I’ve picked up trash just on my own with some of the neighbor kids and my grandkids from time to time just as we walk to try and teach them good citizenship,” said Mccoloy.

Treasure Valley residents helped haul dozens of bags turning this trash pile back to its original state. Something Seargent Rob Haynie with Garden City Police says was community driven.

“People want to help out, they want to keep their areas safe. They want to keep it nice, and we really appreciate that and I'm sure people who live here and want to keep their community nice appreciate that as well,” said Haynie.

Haynie also appreciates the motivation of locals.

“Everyone had great attitudes and they wanted to help out even more than we allowed them to do so that's always nice,” said Haynie.