GARDEN CITY, Idaho — Garden City Mayor Bill Jacobs used his first State of the City address Tuesday night to outline plans for public safety, the Greenbelt, infrastructure and future development, while also announcing a new park planned near Glenwood Street and Riverside Drive.

One of the biggest proposals could go before Garden City voters in May 2027.

Jacobs said he plans to propose a public safety levy that would fund two major investments: converting the entire Garden City Greenbelt to concrete and adding three police officers.

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New park, public safety levy among plans announced in Garden City State of the City

The additional officers would provide dedicated bike patrols along the Greenbelt during its busiest months. During the rest of the year, Jacobs said they would strengthen community policing, reduce overtime and improve scheduling and working conditions for officers.

The proposal comes as the city assesses the condition of its portion of the Greenbelt. Jacobs said a recent evaluation found about 65% of it was in poor or very poor condition.

He also acknowledged what he described as a gap in police service along the Greenbelt as its popularity increases.

“There’ll be a great deal of community discussion between now and May,” Jacobs said, adding that residents should have clear information about the proposal before making a decision at the ballot box.

New park planned near Glenwood and Riverside

Jacobs also announced plans for Kissler Park, which he said will eventually become Garden City’s largest city park.

The Kissler family donated approximately 1.2 acres near North Glenwood Street and Riverside Drive for the project.

“Once completed, Kissler Park will be the largest park in Garden City and will provide [a] community gathering place for residents [to] enjoy for generations,” Jacobs said. “It’ll be a true legacy project.”

The city plans to update an existing concept for the property. Based on details shared during the address, construction is planned to begin in 2028, with a fundraising campaign also expected for the project.

Infrastructure, floodplain and the Greenbelt

Jacobs also highlighted several ongoing city projects and initiatives.

The city is working toward FEMA adoption of an updated floodplain map. Jacobs said the change could remove significant portions of Garden City from the floodplain. He said that could reduce costs for affected property owners and make future development less expensive.

Infrastructure was another priority.

Jacobs said Garden City received a $2 million grant toward construction of a new municipal well. According to the mayor, that money will reduce the amount Garden City ratepayers have to provide toward the project while helping accommodate future growth.

Other accomplishments highlighted during the address included water and sewer work, a pedestrian crossing at 43rd Street and Chinden Boulevard, glass recycling and recent rules governing e-bikes, e-motorbikes and e-scooters on the Greenbelt.

Jacobs said continued Greenbelt education will remain a priority as usage increases. He pointed to growing interest in Athletic Club Boise and the recently opened Park at Expo Idaho as factors expected to bring even more activity to the area.

Redevelopment and business growth

Future development also played a large role in Jacobs’ address.

The mayor pointed to the nearly 20-acre former Ada County Highway District property near Adams and 37th streets as one of the city’s most significant redevelopment opportunities.

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Garden City has been working on a specific area plan to guide future development at the property. Jacobs said he hopes the site eventually becomes a focal point and catalyst for additional investment.

That area is part of Garden City’s new federal Opportunity Zone, which takes effect Jan. 1, 2027 and runs through December 2036. Jacobs said the designation covers approximately 55% of Garden City, including many of its major redevelopment opportunities.

Jacobs described Garden City as having both a suburban side and an emerging urban side. He said future redevelopment could bring additional housing, restaurants, retail and neighborhood services to parts of the city.

Local business leaders say they are already seeing growth.

“It’s been truly a year of growth,” Garden City Chamber of Commerce Director Leslie Yoest said.

Yoest said the Chamber wants people coming into Garden City for destinations like Athletic Club Boise and the Park at Expo Idaho to also spend time supporting businesses throughout the community.

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“We don’t want it to be a pass-through community,” Yoest said. “We want people to come and do business here and be part of our community.”

Yoest said about 35 businesses joined the Garden City Chamber of Commerce last year, which she described as its largest growth year since the organization began.

A full video of the address will be posted to the City of Garden City Youtube page later this week.

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